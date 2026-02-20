HEROIC DarkWatch: Enterprise dark web monitoring platform for stolen credential detection. built by HEROIC. Core capabilities include Continuous real-time dark web, deep web, and open web monitoring for compromised credentials, Access to 400+ billion breach records from breaches, stealer logs, and underground sources, Multi-identity monitoring across emails, usernames, domains, IPs, phone numbers, and SSNs..

SOCRadar Advanced Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for threat detection and fraud protection. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Core capabilities include Dark web, deep web, and surface web monitoring with real-time alerts, Stealer log tracking and unauthorized data transfer monitoring, PII exposure detection for employees and customers..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.