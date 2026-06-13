HeroDevs is a commercial software composition analysis tool by HeroDevs . sdc-check is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

Teams managing open-source dependencies at scale need sdc-check because it catches the supply-chain risks that traditional SCA tools skip: obfuscated payloads, malicious install scripts, and unsafe lock file mutations that signal post-fetch tampering. The 142 GitHub stars and zero-friction free model mean you can test it in your CI/CD pipeline today without procurement friction. Skip this if your org needs SBOM generation or license compliance scanning; sdc-check is narrowly focused on detecting active threats in dependency chains, not inventory management.