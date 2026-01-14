Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Heeler. Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA
Teams drowning in SCA alerts but lacking the engineering bandwidth to triage them should pick Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA for its runtime threat modeling that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The agentless deployment means no build pipeline rework, and the automated ticket closure on fix deployment stops alert fatigue before it starts. Skip this if your dependencies rarely update or you need source code scanning; Heeler is built for organizations managing active, frequently-patched codebases where false positives burn through security and developer credibility.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
Runtime SCA tool prioritizing fixable & exploitable open-source vulnerabilities
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
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Common questions about comparing Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA vs Labrador SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA: Runtime SCA tool prioritizing fixable & exploitable open-source vulnerabilities. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Breaking change detection for library upgrades, Safest upgrade path recommendations..
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA differentiates with Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Breaking change detection for library upgrades, Safest upgrade path recommendations. Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification.
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA is developed by Heeler. Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA and Labrador SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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