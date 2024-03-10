Teams managing distributed workforces or branch offices who want to eliminate VPN infrastructure costs should evaluate Headscale; it gives you Tailscale's zero-trust networking model without monthly per-device licensing or vendor lock-in, since you control the control plane. The 36,500 GitHub stars and active maintainer community signal production-ready code, though you're taking on operational overhead for patching and availability that Tailscale handles for you. Skip this if your organization lacks the engineering capacity to self-host critical network infrastructure or needs vendor-backed SLAs for compliance audits.

Wireguard

Teams building zero-trust networks or running remote-first operations will get the most from WireGuard because it's lightweight enough to run on embedded devices and phones without the bloat that kills adoption rates in traditional VPN stacks. The protocol uses only 4,000 lines of code versus 100,000+ for OpenVPN, which means fewer surfaces for cryptographic implementation errors and faster security audits. Skip this if you need centralized user management, conditional access policies, or support for legacy authentication schemes; WireGuard assumes you'll handle those layers separately.