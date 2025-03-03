Startups and small teams with limited security budgets should use Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition to block OWASP Top 10 attacks without the licensing cost of commercial WAFs. The free tier includes signature-based protection for SQL injection, XSS, and cross-site request forgery, covering the attacks that hit most early-stage applications. Not suitable for organizations needing advanced threat intelligence, behavioral detection, or API-specific protections; this is a baseline defense tool, not a platform for sophisticated threat hunting or compliance-heavy environments.

Myra Application Security

Mid-market and enterprise teams defending APIs and web applications against sophisticated DDoS and bot traffic will find Myra Application Security's Layer 7 protection genuinely useful, particularly if you operate in Europe and need GDPR-compliant traffic filtering without the compliance overhead of US-based WAF vendors. The vendor's EU data residency and GDPR-native bot protection (no third-party CAPTCHA dependencies) removes a friction point most teams face when selecting WAF providers. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or endpoint detection; Myra prioritizes prevention and continuous monitoring over incident response capabilities.