Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Myra Application Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by myra security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition
Startups and small teams with limited security budgets should use Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition to block OWASP Top 10 attacks without the licensing cost of commercial WAFs. The free tier includes signature-based protection for SQL injection, XSS, and cross-site request forgery, covering the attacks that hit most early-stage applications. Not suitable for organizations needing advanced threat intelligence, behavioral detection, or API-specific protections; this is a baseline defense tool, not a platform for sophisticated threat hunting or compliance-heavy environments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending APIs and web applications against sophisticated DDoS and bot traffic will find Myra Application Security's Layer 7 protection genuinely useful, particularly if you operate in Europe and need GDPR-compliant traffic filtering without the compliance overhead of US-based WAF vendors. The vendor's EU data residency and GDPR-native bot protection (no third-party CAPTCHA dependencies) removes a friction point most teams face when selecting WAF providers. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or endpoint detection; Myra prioritizes prevention and continuous monitoring over incident response capabilities.
Free WAF protecting web applications against OWASP Top 10 attacks
Cloud-based web app & API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation & bot mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition vs Myra Application Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition: Free WAF protecting web applications against OWASP Top 10 attacks..
Myra Application Security: Cloud-based web app & API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation & bot mgmt. built by myra security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection, Web application firewall, Bot management and detection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition and Myra Application Security serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, DDOS, Web Security. Key differences: Haltdos Web Application Firewall Community Edition is Free while Myra Application Security is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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