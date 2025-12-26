Halo Security Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and data breaches. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Domain-based dark web monitoring, Leaked credential detection, Email address monitoring..

ID Agent Dark Web ID: Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains. built by ID Agent. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 human and machine-powered monitoring of dark web sources, Monitoring of domains, IP addresses, and email addresses for credential exposure, Scanning of dark web markets, data dumps, forums, P2P networks, IRC channels, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.