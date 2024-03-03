Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hakiri Toolbelt is a free software composition analysis tool. Root is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Root.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Ruby and Rails teams shipping fast need Hakiri Toolbelt because it catches gem vulnerabilities in your CI/CD pipeline before they reach production, with zero integration overhead. The tool scans 280+ GitHub stars' worth of real-world Rails stacks and flags CVE matches against gem versions in seconds. Skip this if your codebase doesn't lean heavily on Ruby or if you need remediation guidance beyond vulnerability identification; Hakiri is detection-focused and won't suggest patches.
Development teams drowning in open-source vulnerability backlogs should choose Root because it patches dependencies in place without forcing version upgrades, letting you fix CVEs weeks faster than traditional remediation cycles. The platform handles parallel patching across thousands of dependencies and generates provenance attestation for every fix, directly addressing GV.SC supply chain risk management without adding toil to your release pipeline. Root isn't the right fit if you need a platform that also handles proprietary code scanning or SBOM generation alone; it's built for teams that want vulnerability fixes to ship automatically, not just visibility into them.
A command line tool that automates vulnerability scanning of Ruby gems and Rails stack components by identifying CVE vulnerabilities in detected technology versions.
Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries and containers
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Common questions about comparing Hakiri Toolbelt vs Root for your software composition analysis needs.
Hakiri Toolbelt: A command line tool that automates vulnerability scanning of Ruby gems and Rails stack components by identifying CVE vulnerabilities in detected technology versions..
Root: Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries and containers. built by Root.io. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries, In-place fixes without version upgrades, Container image vulnerability remediation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hakiri Toolbelt is open-source with 280 GitHub stars. Root is developed by Root.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hakiri Toolbelt and Root serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CVE, Dependency Scanning. Key differences: Hakiri Toolbelt is Free while Root is Commercial, Hakiri Toolbelt is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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