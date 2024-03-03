Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hakiri Toolbelt is a free software composition analysis tool. Kusari Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Kusari. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Ruby and Rails teams shipping fast need Hakiri Toolbelt because it catches gem vulnerabilities in your CI/CD pipeline before they reach production, with zero integration overhead. The tool scans 280+ GitHub stars' worth of real-world Rails stacks and flags CVE matches against gem versions in seconds. Skip this if your codebase doesn't lean heavily on Ruby or if you need remediation guidance beyond vulnerability identification; Hakiri is detection-focused and won't suggest patches.
A command line tool that automates vulnerability scanning of Ruby gems and Rails stack components by identifying CVE vulnerabilities in detected technology versions.
Software supply chain security platform with SBOM, provenance, and vuln prioritization.
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Common questions about comparing Hakiri Toolbelt vs Kusari Software Supply Chain Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Hakiri Toolbelt: A command line tool that automates vulnerability scanning of Ruby gems and Rails stack components by identifying CVE vulnerabilities in detected technology versions..
Kusari Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform with SBOM, provenance, and vuln prioritization. built by Kusari. Core capabilities include Continuous software component mapping and inventory, Provenance tracking for libraries, binaries, and containers, Contextual vulnerability prioritization with exploitability and exposure scoring..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hakiri Toolbelt is open-source with 280 GitHub stars. Kusari Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Kusari. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hakiri Toolbelt and Kusari Software Supply Chain Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, CVE. Key differences: Hakiri Toolbelt is Free while Kusari Software Supply Chain Security is Commercial, Hakiri Toolbelt is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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