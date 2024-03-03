Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software

SMB and mid-market teams drowning in open source CVE backlogs will value Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software for its ability to auto-generate and validate patches for abandoned dependencies that traditional SCA tools flag but can't fix. The GenAI-driven patching engine handles transitive vulnerabilities and EOL software, which coverage gaps most competitors won't touch. Skip this if your primary need is risk assessment and policy enforcement rather than actual patch deployment; Kosai assumes you want remediation velocity over visibility controls.