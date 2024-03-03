Hakiri Toolbelt

Ruby and Rails teams shipping fast need Hakiri Toolbelt because it catches gem vulnerabilities in your CI/CD pipeline before they reach production, with zero integration overhead. The tool scans 280+ GitHub stars' worth of real-world Rails stacks and flags CVE matches against gem versions in seconds. Skip this if your codebase doesn't lean heavily on Ruby or if you need remediation guidance beyond vulnerability identification; Hakiri is detection-focused and won't suggest patches.