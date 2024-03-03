Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hakiri Toolbelt is a free software composition analysis tool. Hopper Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Hopper Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Ruby and Rails teams shipping fast need Hakiri Toolbelt because it catches gem vulnerabilities in your CI/CD pipeline before they reach production, with zero integration overhead. The tool scans 280+ GitHub stars' worth of real-world Rails stacks and flags CVE matches against gem versions in seconds. Skip this if your codebase doesn't lean heavily on Ruby or if you need remediation guidance beyond vulnerability identification; Hakiri is detection-focused and won't suggest patches.
A command line tool that automates vulnerability scanning of Ruby gems and Rails stack components by identifying CVE vulnerabilities in detected technology versions.
AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades.
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Common questions about comparing Hakiri Toolbelt vs Hopper Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Hakiri Toolbelt: A command line tool that automates vulnerability scanning of Ruby gems and Rails stack components by identifying CVE vulnerabilities in detected technology versions..
Hopper Security: AI-driven platform that patches OSS CVEs in-place without version upgrades. built by Hopper Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous vulnerability analysis of OSS libraries, Non-breaking patch generation for existing library versions (no version upgrade required), Automated build and test pipeline for patched libraries..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hakiri Toolbelt is open-source with 280 GitHub stars. Hopper Security is developed by Hopper Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hakiri Toolbelt and Hopper Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CVE, Dependency Scanning. Key differences: Hakiri Toolbelt is Free while Hopper Security is Commercial, Hakiri Toolbelt is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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