Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Haicker is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Haicker. Mend DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Mend.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code weekly into GitHub will find Haicker's value in catching business logic flaws and API vulnerabilities before they reach staging, not just dependency scanning. The AI agent-based testing executes real browser workflows and Python scripts in isolation, meaning you're testing actual user paths rather than static payloads, and the continuous integration hook means findings land in pull requests same-day. Skip this if your organization needs DAST coverage across multiple code repositories or deployment targets outside GitHub; Haicker's strength is depth in a single integration point, not breadth across your entire application portfolio.
Teams shipping web applications and APIs who need runtime vulnerability detection without waiting for code review cycles will find Mend DAST's integration into active CI/CD pipelines the core strength here. The tool tests running applications directly rather than static artifacts, which catches logic flaws and configuration issues that SAST alone misses. Skip this if your primary concern is pre-deployment scanning or you need deep API fuzzing capabilities; Mend DAST excels at catching what's live, not preventing what might ship.
Continuous automated pentesting platform with GitHub integration and AI agents
Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Haicker vs Mend DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Haicker: Continuous automated pentesting platform with GitHub integration and AI agents. built by Haicker. Core capabilities include GitHub repository integration, Continuous automated security scanning, AI agent-based testing..
Mend DAST: Dynamic application security testing tool for runtime vulnerability detection. built by Mend.io. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection in web applications, API security testing, Repository integration for CI/CD workflows..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Haicker differentiates with GitHub repository integration, Continuous automated security scanning, AI agent-based testing. Mend DAST differentiates with Runtime vulnerability detection in web applications, API security testing, Repository integration for CI/CD workflows.
Haicker is developed by Haicker. Mend DAST is developed by Mend.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Haicker and Mend DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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