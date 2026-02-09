Haicker

Development teams shipping code weekly into GitHub will find Haicker's value in catching business logic flaws and API vulnerabilities before they reach staging, not just dependency scanning. The AI agent-based testing executes real browser workflows and Python scripts in isolation, meaning you're testing actual user paths rather than static payloads, and the continuous integration hook means findings land in pull requests same-day. Skip this if your organization needs DAST coverage across multiple code repositories or deployment targets outside GitHub; Haicker's strength is depth in a single integration point, not breadth across your entire application portfolio.