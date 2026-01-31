HackerOne Code: AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability detection in commits and pull requests, SAST and SCA combined with AI reasoning models, Context-aware triage based on code logic and architecture..

ZeroPath AI-Native SAST: AI-powered SAST tool for detecting vulnerabilities in application code. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Source-to-sink taint analysis for tracking untrusted data, Business logic and authentication flaw detection, IDOR and authorization bypass detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.