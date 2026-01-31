Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
HackerOne Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by HackerOne. ZeroPath AI-Native SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams drowning in SAST noise should pick HackerOne Code for its AI-powered triage that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from false positives by reasoning about your code's context and architecture. The platform combines SAST and SCA with human-in-the-loop validation for critical issues, cutting through the 80 percent of alerts most teams ignore. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly legacy mainframe or COBOL; HackerOne Code prioritizes modern languages and CI/CD integration where its fix generation and continuous learning from team feedback actually compound value over time.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast will see the most value in ZeroPath AI-Native SAST because it catches logic flaws and authorization bypasses that pattern-matching SAST tools miss, then generates actual pull request fixes instead of leaving developers with a ticket backlog. Sub-60 second PR scanning and support for 15+ languages means you won't slow down your deployment cadence. Skip this if you need mature CSPM or runtime detection; ZeroPath is narrowly focused on what happens before code ships.
AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities
AI-powered SAST tool for detecting vulnerabilities in application code
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Common questions about comparing HackerOne Code vs ZeroPath AI-Native SAST for your static application security testing needs.
HackerOne Code: AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability detection in commits and pull requests, SAST and SCA combined with AI reasoning models, Context-aware triage based on code logic and architecture..
ZeroPath AI-Native SAST: AI-powered SAST tool for detecting vulnerabilities in application code. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Source-to-sink taint analysis for tracking untrusted data, Business logic and authentication flaw detection, IDOR and authorization bypass detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
HackerOne Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability detection in commits and pull requests, SAST and SCA combined with AI reasoning models, Context-aware triage based on code logic and architecture. ZeroPath AI-Native SAST differentiates with Source-to-sink taint analysis for tracking untrusted data, Business logic and authentication flaw detection, IDOR and authorization bypass detection.
HackerOne Code is developed by HackerOne. ZeroPath AI-Native SAST is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
HackerOne Code and ZeroPath AI-Native SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover SCA, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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