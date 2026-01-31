HackerOne Code: AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability detection in commits and pull requests, SAST and SCA combined with AI reasoning models, Context-aware triage based on code logic and architecture..

SOOS SAST: SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.