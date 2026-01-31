Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
HackerOne Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by HackerOne. SOOS SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams drowning in SAST noise should pick HackerOne Code for its AI-powered triage that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from false positives by reasoning about your code's context and architecture. The platform combines SAST and SCA with human-in-the-loop validation for critical issues, cutting through the 80 percent of alerts most teams ignore. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly legacy mainframe or COBOL; HackerOne Code prioritizes modern languages and CI/CD integration where its fix generation and continuous learning from team feedback actually compound value over time.
Teams running multiple SAST tools or SonarQube instances will value SOOS SAST for consolidating findings into a single dashboard without ripping out existing scanners. The platform ingests SARIF results from any external SAST tool and adds its own Semgrep and Gitleaks scans, letting you see everything in one place while preserving your current toolchain. Skip this if you need deep language-specific vulnerability analysis; SOOS is an aggregation layer, not a replacement for specialized scanners like Checkmarx or Fortify.
AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities
SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard.
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Common questions about comparing HackerOne Code vs SOOS SAST for your static application security testing needs.
HackerOne Code: AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities. built by HackerOne. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability detection in commits and pull requests, SAST and SCA combined with AI reasoning models, Context-aware triage based on code logic and architecture..
SOOS SAST: SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
HackerOne Code differentiates with Automated vulnerability detection in commits and pull requests, SAST and SCA combined with AI reasoning models, Context-aware triage based on code logic and architecture. SOOS SAST differentiates with Run SAST scans via Docker agent using Semgrep, Opengrep, Gitleaks, and rule-based scanners, Ingest SARIF results from external SAST tools, SonarQube integration to pull findings with a single command.
HackerOne Code is developed by HackerOne. SOOS SAST is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
HackerOne Code and SOOS SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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