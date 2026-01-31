Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardsquare DexGuard is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. PreEmptive DashO is a commercial mobile app security tool by preemptive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping Android apps to consumers will get real value from DexGuard's polymorphic builds and runtime self-protection, which force attackers to reverse-engineer a unique binary each time rather than reusing exploits across your user base. The tamper detection, debugger blocking, and emulator checks address the NIST Platform Security control directly by making the app itself resistant to tampering. Skip this if you're building internal enterprise apps for employees; the overhead and complexity aren't worth it when you control the device environment.
Mobile app teams shipping Java, Android, or Kotlin code should pick PreEmptive DashO when reverse engineering and tampering are genuine threats to your IP or user security, not hypothetical ones; the 11-layer obfuscation stack plus runtime tamper detection catches attacks that static analysis misses entirely. The tool's RASP capability and debug prevention give you active defense during execution, which matters more than pre-release hardening alone for apps handling sensitive transactions or authentication. Skip this if your threat model centers on network-layer attacks or you need protection across web and mobile simultaneously; DashO is deliberately mobile-first and won't replace your API security strategy.
Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP
Java, Android, and Kotlin app obfuscation and hardening tool
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Common questions about comparing Guardsquare DexGuard vs PreEmptive DashO for your mobile app security needs.
Guardsquare DexGuard: Android app protection tool with obfuscation, encryption, and RASP. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Name obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, Code virtualization..
PreEmptive DashO: Java, Android, and Kotlin app obfuscation and hardening tool. built by preemptive. Core capabilities include Code obfuscation with 11 security layers, Resource encryption, Control flow obfuscation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in control flow obfuscation, runtime application self-protection (rasp). Guardsquare DexGuard differentiates with Name obfuscation, Code virtualization, Data encryption. PreEmptive DashO differentiates with Code obfuscation with 11 security layers, Resource encryption, Renaming obfuscation.
Guardsquare DexGuard is developed by Guardsquare. PreEmptive DashO is developed by preemptive. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardsquare DexGuard and PreEmptive DashO serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, Obfuscation, Reverse Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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