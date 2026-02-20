Antiy PTA-mobile: Android app dynamic behavior analysis system using sandbox technology. built by Antiy Labs. Core capabilities include Fine-grained dynamic behavior analysis of Android applications using sandbox technology, Monitoring and recording of 200+ dynamic behaviors across 26 categories (calls, SMS, network, database, address book, media), Real-time network monitoring capturing URLs, IPs, SMS, email, and FTP communications..

PreEmptive DashO: Java, Android, and Kotlin app obfuscation and hardening tool. built by preemptive. Core capabilities include Code obfuscation with 11 security layers, Resource encryption, Control flow obfuscation..

Both serve the Malware Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.