Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardsquare App Attestation is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. NowSecure Mobile App Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams defending APIs against forged clients and tampered apps will benefit most from Guardsquare App Attestation because it verifies app integrity server-side without requiring app updates to change security policies. The tool covers both iOS and Android with cryptographically signed attestation tokens and detects rooted devices, emulators, and hooking frameworks in real time. Skip this if your threat model assumes users control their own devices; Guardsquare's value drops sharply when you can't enforce device posture as a gating condition.
Security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need NowSecure Mobile App Security because its automated scanning catches data exfiltration and privacy violations that manual pentesting misses at scale. The platform covers both NIST ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls across iOS and Android simultaneously, which matters when your app portfolio spans both ecosystems. Skip this if your organization treats mobile as a secondary concern or lacks the DevOps maturity to act on weekly vulnerability reports; NowSecure's value compounds only when you can move fast on findings.
Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access
Mobile app security testing platform for identifying data security risks
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Common questions about comparing Guardsquare App Attestation vs NowSecure Mobile App Security for your mobile app security needs.
Guardsquare App Attestation: Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds..
NowSecure Mobile App Security: Mobile app security testing platform for identifying data security risks. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Automated mobile app security scanning, Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Data security and privacy risk detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardsquare App Attestation differentiates with Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds. NowSecure Mobile App Security differentiates with Automated mobile app security scanning, Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Data security and privacy risk detection.
Guardsquare App Attestation is developed by Guardsquare. NowSecure Mobile App Security is developed by NowSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardsquare App Attestation and NowSecure Mobile App Security serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Android Security, IOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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