Mobile app teams defending APIs against forged clients and tampered apps will benefit most from Guardsquare App Attestation because it verifies app integrity server-side without requiring app updates to change security policies. The tool covers both iOS and Android with cryptographically signed attestation tokens and detects rooted devices, emulators, and hooking frameworks in real time. Skip this if your threat model assumes users control their own devices; Guardsquare's value drops sharply when you can't enforce device posture as a gating condition.

NowSecure Mobile App Security

Security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need NowSecure Mobile App Security because its automated scanning catches data exfiltration and privacy violations that manual pentesting misses at scale. The platform covers both NIST ID.RA risk assessment and PR.PS platform security controls across iOS and Android simultaneously, which matters when your app portfolio spans both ecosystems. Skip this if your organization treats mobile as a secondary concern or lacks the DevOps maturity to act on weekly vulnerability reports; NowSecure's value compounds only when you can move fast on findings.