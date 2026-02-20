Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ahope is a commercial mobile app security tool by Ahope. Guardsquare App Attestation is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting mobile and desktop endpoints across hybrid environments should consider Ahope's Device Shield and V-Spacer Desktop for their ability to enforce hard isolation without requiring organizations to rebuild their infrastructure. The platform's strength in authentication and access control (PR.AA) plus device-level monitoring (DE.CM) means you're getting preventive enforcement where it matters most on endpoints that leave your network constantly. Skip this if you need mature threat intelligence feeds, formal SOC2 certification, or a vendor with significant North American presence and support footprint; Ahope's smaller team and Asia-Pacific base mean longer incident response windows for Western enterprises.
Mobile app teams defending APIs against forged clients and tampered apps will benefit most from Guardsquare App Attestation because it verifies app integrity server-side without requiring app updates to change security policies. The tool covers both iOS and Android with cryptographically signed attestation tokens and detects rooted devices, emulators, and hooking frameworks in real time. Skip this if your threat model assumes users control their own devices; Guardsquare's value drops sharply when you can't enforce device posture as a gating condition.
Korean cybersecurity firm offering mobile, network, app, and DB security products.
Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access
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Common questions about comparing Ahope vs Guardsquare App Attestation for your mobile app security needs.
Ahope: Korean cybersecurity firm offering mobile, network, app, and DB security products. built by Ahope. Core capabilities include Database security (DB Shields), Application security (APP Shields), Device security (Device Shield)..
Guardsquare App Attestation: Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahope differentiates with Database security (DB Shields), Application security (APP Shields), Device security (Device Shield). Guardsquare App Attestation differentiates with Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds.
Ahope is developed by Ahope. Guardsquare App Attestation is developed by Guardsquare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahope and Guardsquare App Attestation serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Server. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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