Guardsquare App Attestation: Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds..

Kobil mSecure: AI-powered mobile app security platform with device binding and threat detection. built by kobil. Core capabilities include Deep device binding with hardware identifiers and cryptographic checks, Jailbreak and rooted device detection, AI behavioral analysis for anomaly detection..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.