Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Guardsquare App Attestation is a commercial mobile app security tool by Guardsquare. Kobil mSecure is a commercial mobile app security tool by kobil. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams defending APIs against forged clients and tampered apps will benefit most from Guardsquare App Attestation because it verifies app integrity server-side without requiring app updates to change security policies. The tool covers both iOS and Android with cryptographically signed attestation tokens and detects rooted devices, emulators, and hooking frameworks in real time. Skip this if your threat model assumes users control their own devices; Guardsquare's value drops sharply when you can't enforce device posture as a gating condition.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting high-value mobile users from financial fraud and account takeover will get the most from Kobil mSecure, particularly its device binding that locks sessions to specific hardware rather than just verifying the user. The platform covers PR.AA and PR.PS across authentication, tamper detection, and continuous runtime monitoring, with jailbreak detection and behavioral analysis that catch compromised devices most competitors miss. Skip this if your organization needs SDK-free monitoring or cloud app protection; mSecure is device-centric and requires integration into your mobile apps.
Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access
AI-powered mobile app security platform with device binding and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Guardsquare App Attestation vs Kobil mSecure for your mobile app security needs.
Guardsquare App Attestation: Server-side mobile app attestation verifying app integrity and API access. built by Guardsquare. Core capabilities include Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds..
Kobil mSecure: AI-powered mobile app security platform with device binding and threat detection. built by kobil. Core capabilities include Deep device binding with hardware identifiers and cryptographic checks, Jailbreak and rooted device detection, AI behavioral analysis for anomaly detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardsquare App Attestation differentiates with Server-side app integrity verification, API access control for legitimate apps, Dynamic security policy updates without app rebuilds. Kobil mSecure differentiates with Deep device binding with hardware identifiers and cryptographic checks, Jailbreak and rooted device detection, AI behavioral analysis for anomaly detection.
Guardsquare App Attestation is developed by Guardsquare. Kobil mSecure is developed by kobil. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardsquare App Attestation and Kobil mSecure serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Android Security, IOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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