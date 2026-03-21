Guardrails AI OSS is a free llm guardrails tool by Guardrails AI . LLM Guard is a free llm guardrails tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.

Teams deploying LLM applications without dedicated AI safety infrastructure should start with Guardrails AI OSS because it catches the three problems most organizations discover only after production incidents: hallucinations, PII leakage, and jailbreak attempts, all in real-time before responses reach users. The framework ships with 65 pre-built guardrails covering common compliance risks, and open-source deployment means you skip vendor lock-in and keep model outputs on your infrastructure. Skip this if you need a managed SaaS with vendor-backed SLAs or if your priority is recovery and incident response rather than prevention; Guardrails AI OSS is a prevention-first tool for teams that can own their safety pipeline.