Guardio Protection Plan: Browser & mobile security solution with phishing protection & data leak alerts. built by Guardio. Core capabilities include Scam and phishing protection, Data leak alerts, Account security insights..

Malwarebytes Mobile Security: Mobile security app for Android and iOS with anti-scam and privacy features. built by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Scam Guard AI-powered chat companion for analyzing suspicious texts and links, Web protection against phishing and malicious websites, Scam text and call filtering..

Both serve the Anti-Phishing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.