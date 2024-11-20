Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Guardey Security Awareness Training is a commercial security awareness training tool by Guardey. TryHackMe Cyber Security Training is a commercial cyber range training tool by TryHackMe. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security awareness training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Guardey Security Awareness Training
Startups and SMBs with limited security budgets should pick Guardey Security Awareness Training because three-minute microlearning challenges actually stick with employees who would ignore hour-long modules. The gamification and leaderboards drive participation rates that traditional awareness platforms struggle to achieve, and the 15-language support matters if you're distributed across Europe or hiring globally. Skip this if your organization needs advanced phishing simulation or threat-intel-driven content personalization; Guardey excels at habit formation, not sophisticated attack scenario modeling.
TryHackMe Cyber Security Training
Security teams and training leads at startups through mid-market need TryHackMe Cyber Security Training to build hands-on skills faster than lecture-based programs; the 900+ labs let junior analysts practice offensive and defensive techniques in actual vulnerable systems without burning budget on isolated infrastructure. The platform maps directly to NIST PR.AT awareness and training requirements, meaning you're checking a compliance box while your team actually learns. Skip this if your org needs deep red-team adversary simulation or if you're looking for a managed security service; TryHackMe teaches skills but doesn't operate your defenses.
Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges
Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges
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Common questions about comparing Guardey Security Awareness Training vs TryHackMe Cyber Security Training for your security awareness training needs.
Guardey Security Awareness Training: Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges. built by Guardey. Core capabilities include Gamified learning with leaderboards and achievements, Three-minute microlearning challenges, Mobile and desktop application access..
TryHackMe Cyber Security Training: Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges. built by TryHackMe. Core capabilities include Over 900 interactive training labs and challenges, Structured learning paths for multiple skill levels, Browser-based access to virtual machines with security tools..
Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Guardey Security Awareness Training differentiates with Gamified learning with leaderboards and achievements, Three-minute microlearning challenges, Mobile and desktop application access. TryHackMe Cyber Security Training differentiates with Over 900 interactive training labs and challenges, Structured learning paths for multiple skill levels, Browser-based access to virtual machines with security tools.
Guardey Security Awareness Training is developed by Guardey. TryHackMe Cyber Security Training is developed by TryHackMe. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Guardey Security Awareness Training and TryHackMe Cyber Security Training serve similar Security Awareness Training use cases: both cover Gamification. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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