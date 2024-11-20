Guardey Security Awareness Training: Gamified security awareness training platform with microlearning challenges. built by Guardey. Core capabilities include Gamified learning with leaderboards and achievements, Three-minute microlearning challenges, Mobile and desktop application access..

TryHackMe Cyber Security Training: Hands-on cybersecurity training platform with gamified labs and challenges. built by TryHackMe. Core capabilities include Over 900 interactive training labs and challenges, Structured learning paths for multiple skill levels, Browser-based access to virtual machines with security tools..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.