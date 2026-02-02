Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Group IB. Vulneri CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multicloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find real value in Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management's tight integration with threat intelligence and attack surface context, which elevates risk prioritization beyond generic misconfiguration flagging. The agentless API scanning covers CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53 compliance, and the built-in CI/CD checks for CodeBuild and CodeDeploy catch drift earlier in the pipeline. Skip this if your primary need is remediation automation or deep CIEM capabilities; Group-IB prioritizes visibility and threat correlation over orchestrated fixes.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure without dedicated cloud security headcount should start with Vulneri CSPM; the agentless API model means zero deployment friction across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI simultaneously. Coverage of 2,800+ rules plus 250+ compliance frameworks out of the box handles both security posture and audit fatigue in parallel. The attack path analysis that correlates misconfigurations to actual exposure is where Vulneri earns its keep, though teams expecting mature CIEM or identity-specific controls should look elsewhere; this tool prioritizes infrastructure inventory and configuration monitoring over permission analysis.
CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance
Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management vs Vulneri CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Multicloud asset discovery for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Alibaba Cloud, Agentless API-based cloud environment scanning, Compliance benchmarking against CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53..
Vulneri CSPM: Agentless CSPM for AWS, Azure, GCP & OCI with continuous config monitoring. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Multicloud asset discovery for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Alibaba Cloud, Agentless API-based cloud environment scanning, Compliance benchmarking against CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53. Vulneri CSPM differentiates with Agentless connection to cloud providers via read-only APIs, Automatic cloud asset inventory (VMs, containers, databases, serverless, AI services), 2,800+ security rules based on CIS Benchmarks, PCI-DSS, and OWASP.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Group IB. Vulneri CSPM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, AWS CodeBuild and 4 more. Vulneri CSPM integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Terraform and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management and Vulneri CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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