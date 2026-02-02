Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Group IB. Stacklet Autonomous Governance is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Stacklet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multicloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find real value in Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management's tight integration with threat intelligence and attack surface context, which elevates risk prioritization beyond generic misconfiguration flagging. The agentless API scanning covers CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53 compliance, and the built-in CI/CD checks for CodeBuild and CodeDeploy catch drift earlier in the pipeline. Skip this if your primary need is remediation automation or deep CIEM capabilities; Group-IB prioritizes visibility and threat correlation over orchestrated fixes.
Stacklet Autonomous Governance
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawl across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get real value from Stacklet Autonomous Governance because it actually remediates misconfigurations at scale instead of just flagging them, which cuts both compliance work and cloud waste simultaneously. The platform's governance-as-code approach and integration with Cloud Custodian mean policy changes propagate consistently across your infrastructure without manual ticket triage. Skip this if your organization lacks the engineering bandwidth to define policies upfront or if you're primarily concerned with detection over remediation; Stacklet assumes you want to enforce controls automatically, not just monitor violations.
CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance
AI-native cloud governance platform for cost optimization and compliance
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Common questions about comparing Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management vs Stacklet Autonomous Governance for your cloud security posture management needs.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Multicloud asset discovery for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Alibaba Cloud, Agentless API-based cloud environment scanning, Compliance benchmarking against CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53..
Stacklet Autonomous Governance: AI-native cloud governance platform for cost optimization and compliance. built by Stacklet. Core capabilities include AI-native automated detection and remediation, Governance-as-code policy framework, Multi-cloud coverage including AI/ML services..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Multicloud asset discovery for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Alibaba Cloud, Agentless API-based cloud environment scanning, Compliance benchmarking against CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53. Stacklet Autonomous Governance differentiates with AI-native automated detection and remediation, Governance-as-code policy framework, Multi-cloud coverage including AI/ML services.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Group IB. Stacklet Autonomous Governance is developed by Stacklet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management and Stacklet Autonomous Governance serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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