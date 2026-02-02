Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Multicloud asset discovery for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Alibaba Cloud, Agentless API-based cloud environment scanning, Compliance benchmarking against CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53..

Stacklet Autonomous Governance: AI-native cloud governance platform for cost optimization and compliance. built by Stacklet. Core capabilities include AI-native automated detection and remediation, Governance-as-code policy framework, Multi-cloud coverage including AI/ML services..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.