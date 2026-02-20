Grip SaaS Security Platform: SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and rogue cloud account discovery, SaaS risk scoring based on asset, usage, and governance criteria, Risk prioritization to surface high-risk SaaS applications..

Productiv Platform: SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control. built by productiv. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, AI feature detection across applications..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.