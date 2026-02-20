Grip SaaS Security Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Grip Security. Productiv Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by productiv. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl should start with Grip SaaS Security Platform because it actually finds rogue applications and orphaned accounts instead of just flagging risky configurations. The platform maps SaaS identity risks across asset, usage, and governance criteria, then automates remediation through policy enforcement and SSO gap closure, which directly addresses NIST ID.AM and PR.AA control gaps that most teams can't tackle manually. Skip this if you need a catch-all that covers infrastructure or endpoint risk alongside SaaS; Grip stays focused on the application layer, which is precisely why it works here.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Shadow IT will find immediate value in Productiv Platform because it actually inventories AI tool usage and data training exposure, not just flagged SaaS apps. The platform covers both ID.AM asset discovery and GV.SC supply chain risk, which means you're getting visibility into what's exposing your data through third-party models, plus contract and compliance tracking to close the gap. Skip this if you need deep endpoint detection or need to manage on-premises infrastructure; Productiv is SaaS-centric and won't replace your EDR.
SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps.
SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control
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Common questions about comparing Grip SaaS Security Platform vs Productiv Platform for your shadow it discovery needs.
Grip SaaS Security Platform: SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and rogue cloud account discovery, SaaS risk scoring based on asset, usage, and governance criteria, Risk prioritization to surface high-risk SaaS applications..
Productiv Platform: SaaS and AI application management platform with visibility and control. built by productiv. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include SaaS application discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, AI feature detection across applications..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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