Grip SaaS Security Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Grip Security. Grip Security Platform is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Grip Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl should start with Grip SaaS Security Platform because it actually finds rogue applications and orphaned accounts instead of just flagging risky configurations. The platform maps SaaS identity risks across asset, usage, and governance criteria, then automates remediation through policy enforcement and SSO gap closure, which directly addresses NIST ID.AM and PR.AA control gaps that most teams can't tackle manually. Skip this if you need a catch-all that covers infrastructure or endpoint risk alongside SaaS; Grip stays focused on the application layer, which is precisely why it works here.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl should start with Grip Security Platform because it actually finds rogue AI tools and IaaS tenants that traditional SaaS discovery misses. The credential risk detection via browser extension surfaces the password reuse and shared account problems that kill compliance audits, and real-time breach alerts catch compromised logins before attackers move laterally. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 SaaS apps or you're looking for a tool that handles identity governance and access recertification; Grip excels at discovery and immediate remediation, not long-term entitlement management.
SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps.
SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks.
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Common questions about comparing Grip SaaS Security Platform vs Grip Security Platform for your shadow it discovery needs.
Grip SaaS Security Platform: SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and rogue cloud account discovery, SaaS risk scoring based on asset, usage, and governance criteria, Risk prioritization to surface high-risk SaaS applications..
Grip Security Platform: SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and shadow AI discovery, Rogue cloud IaaS tenant detection, Centralized SaaS app and account inventory..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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