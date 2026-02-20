Grip SaaS Security Platform: SaaS identity risk management platform for discovering and securing SaaS apps. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and rogue cloud account discovery, SaaS risk scoring based on asset, usage, and governance criteria, Risk prioritization to surface high-risk SaaS applications..

Grip Security Platform: SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks. built by Grip Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and shadow AI discovery, Rogue cloud IaaS tenant detection, Centralized SaaS app and account inventory..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.