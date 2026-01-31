AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..

Grip Security Platform: SaaS security platform for discovering and managing SaaS identity risks. built by Grip Security. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS and shadow AI discovery, Rogue cloud IaaS tenant detection, Centralized SaaS app and account inventory..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.