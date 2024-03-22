Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Gophish is a free phishing simulation tool. King Phisher is a free phishing simulation tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Penetration testers and security teams running internal phishing campaigns on a budget should use Gophish for its speed of deployment and template flexibility; you can spin up a realistic campaign in minutes without licensing friction. The 13,000-plus GitHub stars reflect active community maintenance and real-world adoption across thousands of assessments. Skip this if you need managed reporting, compliance automation, or metrics polished enough for non-technical stakeholders; Gophish is a practitioner's tool that rewards technical hands-on work and punishes checkbox-driven security programs.
Security teams with limited budgets who need hands-on control over phishing simulation will find King Phisher's open-source design and zero licensing cost hard to beat; you build campaigns directly rather than waiting for vendor-managed templates. The 2,442 GitHub stars reflect active community contributions and real-world deployments across mid-market organizations. Skip this if your team lacks Linux administration chops or needs polished UI workflows and managed reporting; King Phisher demands more operator effort than commercial alternatives like Gophish or Evilginx2, and you'll spend time on infrastructure instead of just running tests.
An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers.
King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.
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Common questions about comparing Gophish vs King Phisher for your phishing simulation needs.
Gophish: An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers..
King Phisher: King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Gophish is open-source with 13,637 GitHub stars. King Phisher is open-source with 2,442 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Gophish and King Phisher serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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