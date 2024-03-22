Penetration testers and security teams running internal phishing campaigns on a budget should use Gophish for its speed of deployment and template flexibility; you can spin up a realistic campaign in minutes without licensing friction. The 13,000-plus GitHub stars reflect active community maintenance and real-world adoption across thousands of assessments. Skip this if you need managed reporting, compliance automation, or metrics polished enough for non-technical stakeholders; Gophish is a practitioner's tool that rewards technical hands-on work and punishes checkbox-driven security programs.

King Phisher

Security teams with limited budgets who need hands-on control over phishing simulation will find King Phisher's open-source design and zero licensing cost hard to beat; you build campaigns directly rather than waiting for vendor-managed templates. The 2,442 GitHub stars reflect active community contributions and real-world deployments across mid-market organizations. Skip this if your team lacks Linux administration chops or needs polished UI workflows and managed reporting; King Phisher demands more operator effort than commercial alternatives like Gophish or Evilginx2, and you'll spend time on infrastructure instead of just running tests.