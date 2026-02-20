genua Dioden (Data Diodes): Hardware data diodes enforcing unidirectional data transfer for sensitive networks. built by genua GmbH. Core capabilities include Unidirectional data transfer enforced by hardware (diode function), Security by Design through static diode architecture, Industrial monitoring support (cyber-diode variant)..

Veracity Industrial Networks: OT-SDN platform for ICS network segmentation and zero-trust mgmt. built by Veracity Industrial Networks. Core capabilities include OT network micro-segmentation using Software Defined Networking (SDN), Zero-trust, deny-by-default endpoint communication control, Centralized OT network management for all endpoints..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.