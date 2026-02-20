Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
genua Dioden (Data Diodes) is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by genua GmbH. Veracity Industrial Networks is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Veracity Industrial Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Enterprise and mid-market operators protecting critical infrastructure or classified networks should choose genua Dioden when unidirectional data transfer is a hard requirement, not a nice-to-have; the hardware-enforced diode function eliminates the return-channel attack surface that software solutions leave open. Deployment in air-gapped or SECRET-level environments is routine, and the cyber-diode variant for industrial monitoring means you're not bolting on a separate tool for OT visibility. Skip this if your threat model allows bidirectional communication or if you need the flexibility of software-defined segmentation; Dioden's strength is absolute one-way enforcement, which solves a specific problem decisively. Mid-market and enterprise OT teams needing to enforce zero-trust on legacy ICS networks will find Veracity Industrial Networks' SDN-based micro-segmentation approach more practical than agent-heavy alternatives, since it controls communication at the network layer without requiring endpoint modifications on 20-year-old PLCs. The platform aligns strongly with NIST PR.AA and PR.IR by design, giving you deny-by-default access controls and self-healing capabilities that actually reduce downtime during incidents rather than just detecting them. Skip this if your environment is primarily IT-centric or if you need mature multi-vendor ecosystem integrations; a three-person vendor means you're betting on technical depth over commercial scale.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market operators protecting critical infrastructure or classified networks should choose genua Dioden when unidirectional data transfer is a hard requirement, not a nice-to-have; the hardware-enforced diode function eliminates the return-channel attack surface that software solutions leave open. Deployment in air-gapped or SECRET-level environments is routine, and the cyber-diode variant for industrial monitoring means you're not bolting on a separate tool for OT visibility. Skip this if your threat model allows bidirectional communication or if you need the flexibility of software-defined segmentation; Dioden's strength is absolute one-way enforcement, which solves a specific problem decisively.
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams needing to enforce zero-trust on legacy ICS networks will find Veracity Industrial Networks' SDN-based micro-segmentation approach more practical than agent-heavy alternatives, since it controls communication at the network layer without requiring endpoint modifications on 20-year-old PLCs. The platform aligns strongly with NIST PR.AA and PR.IR by design, giving you deny-by-default access controls and self-healing capabilities that actually reduce downtime during incidents rather than just detecting them. Skip this if your environment is primarily IT-centric or if you need mature multi-vendor ecosystem integrations; a three-person vendor means you're betting on technical depth over commercial scale.
Hardware data diodes enforcing unidirectional data transfer for sensitive networks.
OT-SDN platform for ICS network segmentation and zero-trust mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing genua Dioden (Data Diodes) vs Veracity Industrial Networks for your ot network segmentation needs.
genua Dioden (Data Diodes): Hardware data diodes enforcing unidirectional data transfer for sensitive networks. built by genua GmbH. Core capabilities include Unidirectional data transfer enforced by hardware (diode function), Security by Design through static diode architecture, Industrial monitoring support (cyber-diode variant)..
Veracity Industrial Networks: OT-SDN platform for ICS network segmentation and zero-trust mgmt. built by Veracity Industrial Networks. Core capabilities include OT network micro-segmentation using Software Defined Networking (SDN), Zero-trust, deny-by-default endpoint communication control, Centralized OT network management for all endpoints..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
genua Dioden (Data Diodes) differentiates with Unidirectional data transfer enforced by hardware (diode function), Security by Design through static diode architecture, Industrial monitoring support (cyber-diode variant). Veracity Industrial Networks differentiates with OT network micro-segmentation using Software Defined Networking (SDN), Zero-trust, deny-by-default endpoint communication control, Centralized OT network management for all endpoints.
genua Dioden (Data Diodes) is developed by genua GmbH. Veracity Industrial Networks is developed by Veracity Industrial Networks. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
genua Dioden (Data Diodes) and Veracity Industrial Networks serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both are OT Network Segmentation tools, both cover Network Segmentation, SCADA, Critical Infrastructure. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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