Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. Veracity Industrial Networks is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Veracity Industrial Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams running converged IT/OT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security because it actually maps segmentation policy to device reality instead of just visualizing the network topology. The platform covers all five NERC CIP compliance domains and generates ACLs directly from segmentation rules, which matters when you're auditing brownfield industrial sites where manual segmentation documentation is nonexistent. Skip this if your OT environment is air-gapped or if you need deep forensic visibility into lateral movement after breach; Centrix prioritizes prevention and continuous conformance monitoring over post-incident investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams needing to enforce zero-trust on legacy ICS networks will find Veracity Industrial Networks' SDN-based micro-segmentation approach more practical than agent-heavy alternatives, since it controls communication at the network layer without requiring endpoint modifications on 20-year-old PLCs. The platform aligns strongly with NIST PR.AA and PR.IR by design, giving you deny-by-default access controls and self-healing capabilities that actually reduce downtime during incidents rather than just detecting them. Skip this if your environment is primarily IT-centric or if you need mature multi-vendor ecosystem integrations; a three-person vendor means you're betting on technical depth over commercial scale.
IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility
OT-SDN platform for ICS network segmentation and zero-trust mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security vs Veracity Industrial Networks for your ot network segmentation needs.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..
Veracity Industrial Networks: OT-SDN platform for ICS network segmentation and zero-trust mgmt. built by Veracity Industrial Networks. Core capabilities include OT network micro-segmentation using Software Defined Networking (SDN), Zero-trust, deny-by-default endpoint communication control, Centralized OT network management for all endpoints..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security differentiates with Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82. Veracity Industrial Networks differentiates with OT network micro-segmentation using Software Defined Networking (SDN), Zero-trust, deny-by-default endpoint communication control, Centralized OT network management for all endpoints.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is developed by Armis. Veracity Industrial Networks is developed by Veracity Industrial Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security and Veracity Industrial Networks serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both are OT Network Segmentation tools, both cover Network Segmentation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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