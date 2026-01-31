Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..

Veracity Industrial Networks: OT-SDN platform for ICS network segmentation and zero-trust mgmt. built by Veracity Industrial Networks. Core capabilities include OT network micro-segmentation using Software Defined Networking (SDN), Zero-trust, deny-by-default endpoint communication control, Centralized OT network management for all endpoints..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.