Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Genians. runZero Exposure Management Platform is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by runzero. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed device environments (IoT, SCADA, OT networks) need Genian DPI because it identifies and tracks EOL/EOS status without requiring network changes or agent deployment. Layer-2 fingerprinting maps devices directly to CVE data and manufacturer business status, covering the ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most NAC tools skip entirely. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or you need behavioral analytics; Genian DPI is asset discovery and vulnerability correlation, not anomaly detection.
runZero Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in asset sprawl across IT, OT, and cloud will move faster with runZero Exposure Management Platform because its agentless dual-scan approach surfaces assets competitors miss in weeks instead of months. The platform covers all four relevant NIST CSF 2.0 areas,particularly strong in asset discovery and continuous monitoring,and its fingerprinting accuracy cuts false positives that waste your triage time. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability remediation workflows or tight integration with your existing SOAR; runZero owns discovery and prioritization, not remediation orchestration.
Device classification service providing platform ID, EOL/EOS status, and CVE data.
Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) vs runZero Exposure Management Platform for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence): Device classification service providing platform ID, EOL/EOS status, and CVE data. built by Genians. Core capabilities include Precise device platform classification (manufacturer, device name, model number) mapped to CPE dictionary, End-of-Life (EOL) and End-of-Support (EOS) date tracking per device, CVE mapping and real-time vulnerability alerts per detected device platform..
runZero Exposure Management Platform: Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection. built by runzero. Core capabilities include Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) differentiates with Precise device platform classification (manufacturer, device name, model number) mapped to CPE dictionary, End-of-Life (EOL) and End-of-Support (EOS) date tracking per device, CVE mapping and real-time vulnerability alerts per detected device platform. runZero Exposure Management Platform differentiates with Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) is developed by Genians. runZero Exposure Management Platform is developed by runzero. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) and runZero Exposure Management Platform serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover IOT Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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