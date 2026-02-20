Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence): Device classification service providing platform ID, EOL/EOS status, and CVE data. built by Genians. Core capabilities include Precise device platform classification (manufacturer, device name, model number) mapped to CPE dictionary, End-of-Life (EOL) and End-of-Support (EOS) date tracking per device, CVE mapping and real-time vulnerability alerts per detected device platform..

runZero Exposure Management Platform: Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection. built by runzero. Core capabilities include Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.