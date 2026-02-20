Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Genians. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Infoblox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed device environments (IoT, SCADA, OT networks) need Genian DPI because it identifies and tracks EOL/EOS status without requiring network changes or agent deployment. Layer-2 fingerprinting maps devices directly to CVE data and manufacturer business status, covering the ID.AM and ID.RA functions that most NAC tools skip entirely. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or you need behavioral analytics; Genian DPI is asset discovery and vulnerability correlation, not anomaly detection.
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights
Mid-market and enterprise teams with hybrid cloud infrastructure will value Infoblox Universal Asset Insights most for surfacing the assets security teams don't know exist, particularly zombie devices and unregistered IoT/OT endpoints that create blind spots. The tool's DNS and DHCP integration means you're discovering assets through network behavior rather than agent-dependent scanning, catching things that hide from traditional vulnerability management tools. Skip this if your environment is single-cloud or mostly SaaS; the real payoff comes when you're managing on-premises legacy systems alongside AWS and Azure simultaneously.
Device classification service providing platform ID, EOL/EOS status, and CVE data.
Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) vs Infoblox Universal Asset Insights for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence): Device classification service providing platform ID, EOL/EOS status, and CVE data. built by Genians. Core capabilities include Precise device platform classification (manufacturer, device name, model number) mapped to CPE dictionary, End-of-Life (EOL) and End-of-Support (EOS) date tracking per device, CVE mapping and real-time vulnerability alerts per detected device platform..
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights: Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Centralized asset inventory with contextual information, DNS and DHCP data integration with IPAM..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) differentiates with Precise device platform classification (manufacturer, device name, model number) mapped to CPE dictionary, End-of-Life (EOL) and End-of-Support (EOS) date tracking per device, CVE mapping and real-time vulnerability alerts per detected device platform. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights differentiates with Automated asset discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Centralized asset inventory with contextual information, DNS and DHCP data integration with IPAM.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) is developed by Genians. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is developed by Infoblox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Genian DPI (Device Platform Intelligence) and Infoblox Universal Asset Insights serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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