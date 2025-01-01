Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. Strobes Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Strobes Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
Strobes Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and forgotten domain sprawl will see immediate ROI from Strobes Attack Surface Management; it finds what your inventory doesn't know exists, then actually tells you which discoveries matter through business-context risk scoring rather than raw vulnerability counts. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA deeply across cloud, endpoints, and web properties, with real-time monitoring that catches emerging exposures before they're weaponized. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics or insider threat detection; Strobes is discovery and prevention, not response.
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
Platform for continuous attack surface discovery, monitoring, and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Cyber Exposure Manager vs Strobes Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
Strobes Attack Surface Management: Platform for continuous attack surface discovery, monitoring, and remediation. built by Strobes Security. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across websites, subdomains, cloud resources, and endpoints, Vulnerability scanning for misconfigurations, CVEs, and zero-day vulnerabilities, Shadow IT discovery to identify unmanaged applications and forgotten domains..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyber Exposure Manager differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends. Strobes Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across websites, subdomains, cloud resources, and endpoints, Vulnerability scanning for misconfigurations, CVEs, and zero-day vulnerabilities, Shadow IT discovery to identify unmanaged applications and forgotten domains.
Cyber Exposure Manager is developed by Galileo Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Strobes Attack Surface Management is developed by Strobes Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyber Exposure Manager and Strobes Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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