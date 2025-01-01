Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..

Siemba EASM: AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets. built by Siemba. Core capabilities include External asset discovery without credentials, Real-time monitoring of domains, subdomains, and IPs, TLS configuration and certificate vulnerability detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.