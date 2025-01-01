Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. Siemba EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Siemba. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and forgotten assets will get the most from Siemba EASM because it discovers external-facing infrastructure without needing credentials or network access. The platform maps to all four relevant NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Asset Management, Risk Assessment, Continuous Monitoring, and Infrastructure Resilience,which reflects real coverage across the attack surface lifecycle rather than point-in-time scanning. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes or if you need deep integration with existing ticketing workflows; Siemba prioritizes discovery and monitoring visibility over downstream remediation automation.
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets
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Common questions about comparing Cyber Exposure Manager vs Siemba EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
Siemba EASM: AI-driven EASM platform for discovering and monitoring external-facing assets. built by Siemba. Core capabilities include External asset discovery without credentials, Real-time monitoring of domains, subdomains, and IPs, TLS configuration and certificate vulnerability detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyber Exposure Manager differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends. Siemba EASM differentiates with External asset discovery without credentials, Real-time monitoring of domains, subdomains, and IPs, TLS configuration and certificate vulnerability detection.
Cyber Exposure Manager is developed by Galileo Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Siemba EASM is developed by Siemba. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyber Exposure Manager and Siemba EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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