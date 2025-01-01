Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..

Muscope CYSR: Cybersecurity rating system scoring org attack surface and risk posture 0–100. built by Muscope Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Numerical cybersecurity rating score on a scale of 0 to 100, Five-tier risk classification (Bad, Poor, Fair, Good, Excellent), Attack surface analysis covering all organizational assets and their relationships..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.