Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. Intruder Discover Attack Surface is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Intruder. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
Intruder Discover Attack Surface
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated security infrastructure will find real value in Intruder Discover Attack Surface for closing the visibility gap on cloud-exposed assets. The platform's multi-cloud integration across AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure combined with automatic discovery means you're not manually hunting for forgotten instances or misconfigured buckets. The honest limitation: this tool prioritizes asset discovery and continuous scanning over remediation workflows, so teams expecting built-in fix guidance or deep integration with your existing SOAR should look elsewhere.
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets
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Common questions about comparing Cyber Exposure Manager vs Intruder Discover Attack Surface for your external attack surface management needs.
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
Intruder Discover Attack Surface: Attack surface management platform for discovering and securing exposed assets. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Subdomain discovery and enumeration, Automatic cloud asset discovery and scanning, Continuous network scanning..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyber Exposure Manager differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends. Intruder Discover Attack Surface differentiates with Subdomain discovery and enumeration, Automatic cloud asset discovery and scanning, Continuous network scanning.
Cyber Exposure Manager is developed by Galileo Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Intruder Discover Attack Surface is developed by Intruder. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyber Exposure Manager integrates with SIEM, SOAR, EMAIL. Intruder Discover Attack Surface integrates with AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Cloudflare. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cyber Exposure Manager and Intruder Discover Attack Surface serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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