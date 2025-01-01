Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by GoSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged cloud sprawl should pick GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management for its continuous discovery across hybrid environments, which catches shadow IT assets most manual audits miss. The real differentiator is the Titan MXDR integration, which validates whether discovered misconfigurations actually pose exploitable risk rather than just flagging noise. Skip this if your attack surface is stable and internal; it's built for organizations that spin up cloud resources faster than inventory can track them.
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
Discovers, monitors, and assesses external attack surface assets continuously.
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Common questions about comparing Cyber Exposure Manager vs GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management: Discovers, monitors, and assesses external attack surface assets continuously. built by GoSecure. Core capabilities include Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Shadow IT discovery across cloud and hybrid environments, Identification of misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyber Exposure Manager differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends. GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous discovery of internet-facing assets, Shadow IT discovery across cloud and hybrid environments, Identification of misconfigurations and vulnerabilities.
Cyber Exposure Manager is developed by Galileo Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management is developed by GoSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyber Exposure Manager integrates with SIEM, SOAR, EMAIL. GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management integrates with GoSecure Titan MXDR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cyber Exposure Manager and GoSecure Titan® Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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