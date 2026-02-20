FYEO Domain Intelligence: Threat monitoring platform for Web3 startups covering dark web, phishing & on-chain risks. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Dark Web monitoring, Real-time phishing protection, Advanced Founder Protection..

Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform: AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel. built by Styx Intelligence. Core capabilities include Brand protection monitoring for fake social media accounts, phishing domains, and unauthorized brand usage, Executive protection monitoring for impersonation, doxxing, and credential leaks, Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, criminal forums, and leak sites..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.