Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

Fudo Enterprise: AI-powered PAM solution with behavioral analysis and session monitoring. built by Fudo Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered behavioral analysis with four machine learning models, Session recording and real-time monitoring, Automated threat response actions..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.