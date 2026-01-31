Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. Fudo Enterprise is a commercial privileged access management tool by Fudo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing privileged users across hybrid infrastructure need Fudo Enterprise for its behavioral analysis engine, which catches account abuse that traditional PAM misses by correlating user actions against four distinct machine-learning models. The agent-less deployment across both cloud and on-prem environments, combined with GDPR and HIPAA compliance reporting built in, means you can actually enforce privilege controls without a six-month implementation slog. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Fudo excels at detection and deterrence but offers fewer automated mitigation actions than some competitors when a threat is already in motion.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
AI-powered PAM solution with behavioral analysis and session monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs Fudo Enterprise for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
Fudo Enterprise: AI-powered PAM solution with behavioral analysis and session monitoring. built by Fudo Security. Core capabilities include AI-powered behavioral analysis with four machine learning models, Session recording and real-time monitoring, Automated threat response actions..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. Fudo Enterprise differentiates with AI-powered behavioral analysis with four machine learning models, Session recording and real-time monitoring, Automated threat response actions.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. Fudo Enterprise is developed by Fudo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and Fudo Enterprise serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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