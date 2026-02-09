Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Freeze is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Freeze. PhishEye is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PhishEye. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs without dedicated security ops should buy Freeze to stop employees' personal data leaking across public directories and social platforms before it becomes an insider threat or social engineering vector. The tool synchronizes directly with your directory, runs with zero maintenance once deployed, and delivers legal takedown notices automatically, which means you're protected without hiring someone to monitor it. Skip Freeze if your priority is detecting active breaches or insider exfiltration in progress; it's prevention-focused and won't help you hunt compromised credentials that are already in the wild.
Proactive attack surface protection preventing info exposure about employees
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
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Common questions about comparing Freeze vs PhishEye for your digital risk protection needs.
Freeze: Proactive attack surface protection preventing info exposure about employees. built by Freeze. Core capabilities include Directory synchronization for employee data protection, Automated prevention of employee information exposure, Legal notice delivery and maintenance to third parties..
PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Freeze differentiates with Directory synchronization for employee data protection, Automated prevention of employee information exposure, Legal notice delivery and maintenance to third parties. PhishEye differentiates with AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts.
Freeze is developed by Freeze. PhishEye is developed by PhishEye. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Freeze and PhishEye serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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