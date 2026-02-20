Forum Systems Forum Sentry: FIPS 140-2 compliant API gateway and Axway API Gateway replacement. built by Forum Systems. Core capabilities include Full Axway API Gateway feature parity, FIPS 140-2 compliant API security gateway, NDPP compliant security..

Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.