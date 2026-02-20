Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Forum Systems Forum Sentry is a commercial api security tool by Forum Systems. Prophaze API Security is a commercial api security tool by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing Axway API Gateway need Forum Sentry for its exact feature parity and flat licensing model that kills per-API and per-transaction overhead. FIPS 140-2 and NDPP compliance address regulated environments where Axway's cost structure becomes prohibitive, and Forum Systems handles the migration lift so you're not rewriting policies. Skip this if you're building API security from scratch and need multicloud flexibility; Sentry is purpose-built for Axway refugees, not greenfield deployments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in API sprawl should start with Prophaze API Security; its AI-driven discovery actually finds shadow APIs that static scanning misses, which matters because most breaches exploit undocumented endpoints. The platform covers NIST PR.AA (access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) with real-time threat detection across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC, plus native CI/CD integration so you're not bolting security on after deployment. Skip this if you need SIEM-grade incident response or custom threat hunting; Prophaze is built to stop API abuse at scale, not investigate forensics.
FIPS 140-2 compliant API gateway and Axway API Gateway replacement.
AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery
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Common questions about comparing Forum Systems Forum Sentry vs Prophaze API Security for your api security needs.
Forum Systems Forum Sentry: FIPS 140-2 compliant API gateway and Axway API Gateway replacement. built by Forum Systems. Core capabilities include Full Axway API Gateway feature parity, FIPS 140-2 compliant API security gateway, NDPP compliant security..
Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Forum Systems Forum Sentry differentiates with Full Axway API Gateway feature parity, FIPS 140-2 compliant API security gateway, NDPP compliant security. Prophaze API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection.
Forum Systems Forum Sentry is developed by Forum Systems. Prophaze API Security is developed by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Forum Systems Forum Sentry and Prophaze API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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