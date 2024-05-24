CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Fortra SWG vs Safing Portmaster

Fortra SWG

Fortra SWG

Cloud-native secure web gateway for web traffic inspection and threat protection

Next-Generation Firewalls
 Commercial
Safing Portmaster

Safing Portmaster

An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.

Next-Generation Firewalls
 Open Source
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Fortra SWG
Safing Portmaster
Pricing Model
Commercial
Free
Category
Next-Generation Firewalls
Next-Generation Firewalls
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Fortra
Headquarters
Eden Prairie, Minnesota, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Get via API
Use Cases & Capabilities
Web Security
Cloud Security
Zero Trust
Threat Prevention
URL Filtering
Browser Security
Data Protection
Phishing
Malware
Gateway
Privacy
Linux
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Fortra SWG

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories

Safing Portmaster

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR0/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total0/22 categories
Core Features

Community
Community Votes
0
2
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Fortra SWG vs Safing Portmaster: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Fortra SWG and Safing Portmaster for your next-generation firewalls needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Fortra SWG: Cloud-native secure web gateway for web traffic inspection and threat protection

Safing Portmaster: An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering rules and real-time visibility into application connections.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Fortra SWG vs Safing Portmaster?

Fortra SWG, Safing Portmaster are all Next-Generation Firewalls solutions. Fortra SWG Cloud-native secure web gateway for web traffic inspection and threat protection. Safing Portmaster An open-source application firewall that monitors and controls network traffic with custom filtering. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Fortra SWG vs Safing Portmaster?

The choice between Fortra SWG vs Safing Portmaster depends on your specific requirements. Fortra SWG is a commercial solution, while Safing Portmaster is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Fortra SWG vs Safing Portmaster?

Fortra SWG is Commercial, Safing Portmaster is Free. Safing Portmaster offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Fortra SWG a good alternative to Safing Portmaster?

Yes, Fortra SWG can be considered as an alternative to Safing Portmaster for Next-Generation Firewalls needs. Both tools offer Next-Generation Firewalls capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Fortra SWG and Safing Portmaster be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Fortra SWG and Safing Portmaster might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Next-Generation Firewalls tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

