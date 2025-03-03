Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fortra BeSTORM is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Fortra. Mayhem Code Security is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Mayhem Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with mature CI/CD pipelines will get the most from Fortra BeSTORM because its black box fuzzing approach catches logic flaws and authentication bypasses that static scanners routinely miss during pre-deployment testing. The tool's hybrid deployment model and alignment with NIST ID.RA (risk assessment) means it integrates cleanly into existing risk workflows without forcing rip-and-replace decisions. Skip this if your organization runs heavy manual penetration testing or lacks the engineering bandwidth to tune fuzzing parameters; BeSTORM demands active tuning to avoid noise, and passive buyers end up drowning in low-confidence findings.
Development teams shipping code weekly will find Mayhem Code Security's value in its ability to run thousands of autonomous fuzzing tests per minute without requiring source code recompilation, catching logic flaws that static analysis misses. The platform's AI-driven test selection and continuous background testing mean you're finding defects at scale without slowing CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you need runtime application monitoring or vulnerability management across your entire infrastructure; Mayhem is narrowly focused on pre-production code testing.
Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security
AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution
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Common questions about comparing Fortra BeSTORM vs Mayhem Code Security for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Fortra BeSTORM: Black box fuzzer and DAST tool for testing application security. built by Fortra..
Mayhem Code Security: AI-driven automated security testing using fuzzing and symbolic execution. built by Mayhem Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven behavioral analysis for test selection, Automated fuzz testing and symbolic execution, Docker image consumption without recompilation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fortra BeSTORM is developed by Fortra. Mayhem Code Security is developed by Mayhem Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fortra BeSTORM and Mayhem Code Security serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Fuzzing. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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