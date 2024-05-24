CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

Fortinet FortiGate vs Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform

Fortinet FortiGate

Fortinet FortiGate

NGFW integrated with Radiflow iSID for OT network protection and visibility

Next-Generation Firewalls
 Commercial
Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform

Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform

AI-powered network security platform with unified firewall and SASE capabilities

Next-Generation Firewalls
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
Fortinet FortiGate
Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Next-Generation Firewalls
Next-Generation Firewalls
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
On-Premises
Hybrid
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
Radiflow
Palo Alto Networks
Headquarters
Tel Aviv, Central, Israel
Santa Clara, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
API Security
Asset Discovery
Automation
Firewall
ICS
Industrial Control Systems
Integration
Network Segmentation
Network Visibility
OT Security
AI Powered Security
Cloud Security
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

Fortinet FortiGate

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories

Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

Browse Next-Generation Firewalls

Fortinet FortiGate vs Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between Fortinet FortiGate and Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform for your next-generation firewalls needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Fortinet FortiGate: NGFW integrated with Radiflow iSID for OT network protection and visibility

Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform: AI-powered network security platform with unified firewall and SASE capabilities

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Fortinet FortiGate vs Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform?

Fortinet FortiGate, Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform are all Next-Generation Firewalls solutions. Fortinet FortiGate NGFW integrated with Radiflow iSID for OT network protection and visibility. Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform AI-powered network security platform with unified firewall and SASE capabilities. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Fortinet FortiGate vs Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform?

The choice between Fortinet FortiGate vs Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform depends on your specific requirements. Fortinet FortiGate is a commercial solution, while Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Fortinet FortiGate vs Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform?

Fortinet FortiGate is Commercial, Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Fortinet FortiGate a good alternative to Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform?

Yes, Fortinet FortiGate can be considered as an alternative to Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform for Next-Generation Firewalls needs. Both tools offer Next-Generation Firewalls capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can Fortinet FortiGate and Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, Fortinet FortiGate and Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Next-Generation Firewalls tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

