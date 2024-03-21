Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Forseti Security is a free cloud security posture management tool. Selefra is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing GCP infrastructure at scale who need free, auditable compliance monitoring will find Forseti Security's open source architecture worth evaluating; you get transparent scanning logic and no vendor lock-in, with 1,272 GitHub stars indicating active community validation. The tooling prioritizes infrastructure assessment over runtime detection, making it strongest for teams doing periodic compliance sweeps rather than continuous threat hunting. Skip this if you need active vendor support or expect frequent feature updates; Forseti is archived, meaning you're inheriting maintenance responsibility and won't see new detections added for emerging GCP misconfigurations.
DevOps-first security teams who want to codify cloud compliance without vendor lock-in should start with Selefra; its SQL-based policy engine lets you write once and run across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 20+ SaaS platforms without relearning a proprietary language. The open-source model with 542 GitHub stars means you're not paying per account or per cloud, and GPT integration actually works for converting compliance frameworks into executable policies rather than serving as marketing theater. Skip this if your org needs managed services, pre-built industry benchmarks out of the box, or remediation automation; Selefra assumes you'll build policies and handle response workflows yourself.
An archived community-driven collection of open source cloud security tools that provided monitoring and compliance capabilities for cloud infrastructure.
An open-source policy-as-code platform that analyzes multi-cloud and SaaS environments using SQL and YAML policies with GPT integration for security, cost, and architecture assessments.
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Common questions about comparing Forseti Security vs Selefra for your cloud security posture management needs.
Forseti Security: An archived community-driven collection of open source cloud security tools that provided monitoring and compliance capabilities for cloud infrastructure..
Selefra: An open-source policy-as-code platform that analyzes multi-cloud and SaaS environments using SQL and YAML policies with GPT integration for security, cost, and architecture assessments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Forseti Security is open-source with 1,272 GitHub stars. Selefra is open-source with 542 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Forseti Security and Selefra serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover GCP, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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