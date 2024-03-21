Teams managing GCP infrastructure at scale who need free, auditable compliance monitoring will find Forseti Security's open source architecture worth evaluating; you get transparent scanning logic and no vendor lock-in, with 1,272 GitHub stars indicating active community validation. The tooling prioritizes infrastructure assessment over runtime detection, making it strongest for teams doing periodic compliance sweeps rather than continuous threat hunting. Skip this if you need active vendor support or expect frequent feature updates; Forseti is archived, meaning you're inheriting maintenance responsibility and won't see new detections added for emerging GCP misconfigurations.

Selefra

DevOps-first security teams who want to codify cloud compliance without vendor lock-in should start with Selefra; its SQL-based policy engine lets you write once and run across AWS, Azure, GCP, and 20+ SaaS platforms without relearning a proprietary language. The open-source model with 542 GitHub stars means you're not paying per account or per cloud, and GPT integration actually works for converting compliance frameworks into executable policies rather than serving as marketing theater. Skip this if your org needs managed services, pre-built industry benchmarks out of the box, or remediation automation; Selefra assumes you'll build policies and handle response workflows yourself.