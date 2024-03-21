Teams managing GCP infrastructure at scale who need free, auditable compliance monitoring will find Forseti Security's open source architecture worth evaluating; you get transparent scanning logic and no vendor lock-in, with 1,272 GitHub stars indicating active community validation. The tooling prioritizes infrastructure assessment over runtime detection, making it strongest for teams doing periodic compliance sweeps rather than continuous threat hunting. Skip this if you need active vendor support or expect frequent feature updates; Forseti is archived, meaning you're inheriting maintenance responsibility and won't see new detections added for emerging GCP misconfigurations.

Scout Suite

Security teams with limited budgets who need fast visibility into misconfigured cloud resources across AWS, Azure, and GCP should start with Scout Suite; its open source model means zero licensing friction and the ability to run audits on your own infrastructure immediately. The 7,500-plus GitHub stars signal real adoption among practitioners who've validated its API-based enumeration logic. Skip this if you need real-time alerting or remediation workflows; Scout Suite excels at point-in-time assessment and leaves the response layer to you.