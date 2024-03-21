Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Forseti Security is a free cloud security posture management tool. Prowler is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing GCP infrastructure at scale who need free, auditable compliance monitoring will find Forseti Security's open source architecture worth evaluating; you get transparent scanning logic and no vendor lock-in, with 1,272 GitHub stars indicating active community validation. The tooling prioritizes infrastructure assessment over runtime detection, making it strongest for teams doing periodic compliance sweeps rather than continuous threat hunting. Skip this if you need active vendor support or expect frequent feature updates; Forseti is archived, meaning you're inheriting maintenance responsibility and won't see new detections added for emerging GCP misconfigurations.
Teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure on a budget should start with Prowler because it catches configuration drift and compliance gaps across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes without vendor lock-in or licensing costs. The 12,000-plus GitHub stars reflect active community contributions that keep compliance checks current; AWS CIS Foundations and PCI DSS mappings are particularly mature. Skip this if you need real-time alerting on active threats or CSPM + vulnerability management bundled together; Prowler excels at posture assessment but won't replace your runtime detection layer.
An archived community-driven collection of open source cloud security tools that provided monitoring and compliance capabilities for cloud infrastructure.
Prowler is an open source multi-cloud security assessment tool that performs audits, compliance checks, and security evaluations across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments.
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Common questions about comparing Forseti Security vs Prowler for your cloud security posture management needs.
Forseti Security: An archived community-driven collection of open source cloud security tools that provided monitoring and compliance capabilities for cloud infrastructure..
Prowler: Prowler is an open source multi-cloud security assessment tool that performs audits, compliance checks, and security evaluations across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Forseti Security is open-source with 1,272 GitHub stars. Prowler is open-source with 12,074 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Forseti Security and Prowler serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover GCP, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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