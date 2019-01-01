Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Forseti Security is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing GCP infrastructure at scale who need free, auditable compliance monitoring will find Forseti Security's open source architecture worth evaluating; you get transparent scanning logic and no vendor lock-in, with 1,272 GitHub stars indicating active community validation. The tooling prioritizes infrastructure assessment over runtime detection, making it strongest for teams doing periodic compliance sweeps rather than continuous threat hunting. Skip this if you need active vendor support or expect frequent feature updates; Forseti is archived, meaning you're inheriting maintenance responsibility and won't see new detections added for emerging GCP misconfigurations.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
An archived community-driven collection of open source cloud security tools that provided monitoring and compliance capabilities for cloud infrastructure.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Forseti Security vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Forseti Security: An archived community-driven collection of open source cloud security tools that provided monitoring and compliance capabilities for cloud infrastructure..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Forseti Security is open-source with 1,272 GitHub stars. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Forseti Security and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover GCP. Key differences: Forseti Security is Free while Orca Security CSPM is Commercial, Forseti Security is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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