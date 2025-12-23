Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for identifying & resolving vulnerabilities in dependencies. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Vulnerability detection in IDE and CLI, Automated pull request generation with patches, Pre-merge security scanning of pull requests..

Semgrep Supply Chain: SCA tool with reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities, Malicious dependency detection with 80,000+ known malicious packages, License compliance management and policy enforcement..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.