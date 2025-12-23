Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Flyingduck. Semgrep Supply Chain is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis
Startups and SMBs that need dependency vulnerability detection without the overhead of enterprise pricing should start with Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis; its reachability analysis cuts through noise by filtering exploitable vulnerabilities from theoretical ones, and pre-merge scanning catches issues before they land in production. The vendor's 11-person team and India-based operations mean leaner cost structure and faster iteration, though buyers expecting 24/7 dedicated support or multi-year roadmap commitments should look elsewhere.
Development teams shipping code faster than they can audit dependencies will cut through noise with Semgrep Supply Chain's reachability analysis, which confirms whether a vulnerable package actually touches your code instead of flagging every transitive dependency as critical. The tool covers eight languages across cloud deployment and flags malicious packages from an 80,000-package database with same-day response, directly addressing GV.SC supply chain risk in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if license compliance is your primary driver or your codebase is heavily polyglot beyond the supported languages; the real value is in eliminating false positives from unreachable vulnerabilities.
SCA tool for identifying & resolving vulnerabilities in dependencies
SCA tool with reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis vs Semgrep Supply Chain for your software composition analysis needs.
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for identifying & resolving vulnerabilities in dependencies. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Vulnerability detection in IDE and CLI, Automated pull request generation with patches, Pre-merge security scanning of pull requests..
Semgrep Supply Chain: SCA tool with reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities, Malicious dependency detection with 80,000+ known malicious packages, License compliance management and policy enforcement..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Vulnerability detection in IDE and CLI, Automated pull request generation with patches, Pre-merge security scanning of pull requests. Semgrep Supply Chain differentiates with Reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities, Malicious dependency detection with 80,000+ known malicious packages, License compliance management and policy enforcement.
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis is developed by Flyingduck. Semgrep Supply Chain is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis and Semgrep Supply Chain serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, License Compliance, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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