Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Flyingduck. Labrador SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Labrador Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis
Startups and SMBs that need dependency vulnerability detection without the overhead of enterprise pricing should start with Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis; its reachability analysis cuts through noise by filtering exploitable vulnerabilities from theoretical ones, and pre-merge scanning catches issues before they land in production. The vendor's 11-person team and India-based operations mean leaner cost structure and faster iteration, though buyers expecting 24/7 dedicated support or multi-year roadmap commitments should look elsewhere.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast need Labrador SCA for its function-level vulnerability granularity, which catches exploitable flaws that file-level scanners miss and cuts noise in patch triage. The patented VUDDY technology and zero-day detection via XVDB give you detection precision that matters when your security team is lean and can't drown in false positives. Skip this if you're an enterprise requiring deep integration with existing AppSec platforms or if your risk model demands mature vendor scale; Labrador Labs is 25 people based in South Korea, which limits on-call support depth and roadmap influence.
SCA tool for identifying & resolving vulnerabilities in dependencies
SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers.
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Common questions about comparing Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis vs Labrador SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for identifying & resolving vulnerabilities in dependencies. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Vulnerability detection in IDE and CLI, Automated pull request generation with patches, Pre-merge security scanning of pull requests..
Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Vulnerability detection in IDE and CLI, Automated pull request generation with patches, Pre-merge security scanning of pull requests. Labrador SCA differentiates with 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification.
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis is developed by Flyingduck. Labrador SCA is developed by Labrador Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis and Labrador SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, License Compliance, CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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