Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool for identifying & resolving vulnerabilities in dependencies. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Vulnerability detection in IDE and CLI, Automated pull request generation with patches, Pre-merge security scanning of pull requests..

Labrador SCA: SCA tool detecting OSS vulnerabilities & license risks in code, binaries, containers. built by Labrador Labs. Core capabilities include 3-layer (component/file/function) OSS vulnerability analysis using patented VUDDY technology, Zero-day vulnerability detection via patented XVDB technology, AI-assisted vulnerability and license detection verification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.