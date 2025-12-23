Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management: SBOM management platform for tracking dependencies and vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Global SBOM search across multiple projects, Direct and transitive dependency identification, Multi-project SBOM generation within single repositories..

SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.